A major road is closed following a crash.

The A52 is shut both ways between the A1 at Grantham and A46 at Saxondale.

Emergency services are at the scene and National Highways says the road is expected to remain closed throughout the afternoon.

Heavy congestion has been reported. PICTURE: STOCK

Bank Holiday Monday traffic is affected between Grantham and Bingham.

Lincolnshire Police have been contacted for more information.