A road is closing following a vehicle fire.

The incident was reported at 6.56am this morning (Tuesday, February 13) on the B6403 Ermine Street in Ancaster, near Grantham.

The road is closed both ways from Harrowby Lane to the A153 Willoughby Road, the AA reports.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue have been contacted for more information.