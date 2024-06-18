Motorists are being warned of potential delays this morning due to overnight works by a water company.

Anglian Water is carrying out works on Harlaxton Road, in Grantham, and has closed off sections of the road going westbound near the railway bridge.

According to one.network, traffic management is booked in until midnight on Thursday while the company carries out utility repair and maintenance works.

Parts of the road are closed for the works. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic is being managed but is directed along the A52 Sankt Augustin Way, with some joining those motorists being diverted around the Market Place works.

The roadworks are causing delays. Photo: RSM Photography

Traffic maps show heavy disruption in the area. Picture: AA Traffic News

AA Traffic Maps show heavy traffic across several of the surrounding roads.