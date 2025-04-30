A school headteacher has called on parents to consider road safety and take extra care after a child was hit by a car yesterday (Tuesday).

Emergency services attended Queensway, Grantham, at 3.30pm after the child was hit by a car.

The force has since confirmed the incident involved a blue Toyota driven by a man in his 50s and a five-year-old child on the school exit.

The Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance was seen landing in the area following the incident. Photo: RSM Photography

Officers said the child was taken to hospital with injuries reported as serious. The driver of the car was not injured.

Jonathan Mason, headteacher of Belton Lane Primary School, confirmed in a statement to parents that the incident happened “just outside the school gates”.

“The child involved was badly hurt, but thankfully is now recovering in hospital,” he said.

“I would like to thank the staff and parents who assisted the emergency services.

“Their kindness and support were appreciated by all involved.

“Our thoughts are with the families involved.”

Mr Mason said all children in the school would be reminded of road safety and how to behave when travelling to and from school.

He added: “Please reinforce the principles of road safety at home and take extra care when driving in the locality.”

Readers on social media highlighted long-standing concerns about road safety and traffic congestion around the school area.

People said cars are regularly parked “anywhere” near the school, creating hazards, along with broader concerns about child and cyclist safety, including visibility issues and driver awareness.

Stacey Jo said: “The amount of cars that park literally anywhere they can as close to the school as possible is absolutely ridiculous!

“I’m pretty sure a lot can walk to school instead of being driven every day. Talk about wacky races at kicking-out time.”

Deb Lynne added: “It's a nightmare down there at school time. Cars park anywhere.”

Some commenters suggested that fewer people should drive their children to school, and more should walk if able.

Emergency services and school staff were also praised for their swift and professional response.

Emmily Rose Foley said: “Couldn't fault the police, ambulance and air ambulance – they arrived on scene in minutes.

“I hope the two teachers who came running out to help keep children away and divert the traffic receive praise… for their quick actions in what was a very scary situation for all those involved.”