Grantham and Newark fire crews attended a vehicle blaze on the A1
Published: 19:54, 19 June 2025
Grantham firefighters attended a vehicle blaze on the A1 this afternoon.
A call was made to the emergency services at 5.10pm today (June 19) regarding a vehicle fire on the A1 — between Newark and Grantham.
Crews from both Grantham and Newark helped tackle the incident.
A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “The car was well alight, and the road was severely damaged by fire.”
The emergency services left the scene at 6.15pm.