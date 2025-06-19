Grantham firefighters attended a vehicle blaze on the A1 this afternoon.

A call was made to the emergency services at 5.10pm today (June 19) regarding a vehicle fire on the A1 — between Newark and Grantham.

Crews from both Grantham and Newark helped tackle the incident.

A1

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said: “The car was well alight, and the road was severely damaged by fire.”

The emergency services left the scene at 6.15pm.