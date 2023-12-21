Roads have closed within the county as a result of fallen trees.

The A607 between Manthorpe and Belton is closed after a tree fell on a car.

Nobody was injured but the tree is still blocking the road and motorists are advised to avoid the area while work is ongoing to clear it.

The fallen tree on the A607 between Manthorpe and Belton. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincoln Road in Wragby is also closed as a result of a tree falling on a car.

The road will remain closed until the tree has been removed.

The fallen tree on the A607 between Manthorpe and Belton. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police are in attendance at both incidents.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “There are high winds sweeping the county and yellow warnings are in place until around 9pm tonight (Thursday, December 21).

Power cuts affecting hundreds of homes

Lincolnshire Police are in attendance at the incident. Photo: RSM Photography

“If you are travelling around the county please take care, being particularly aware of side winds, watch your speed, and leave extra room between your vehicle and others on the road.”