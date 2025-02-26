Discover the world of Roald Dahl’s classic chocolate tale in a new show.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society will be performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the Guildhall Theatre in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham, from March 12 until March 15.

The show follows the life of Charlie Bucket, an imaginative boy who dreams of finding one of Willy Wonka’s golden tickets to visit his chocolate factory.

The cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

When he does get one, he cannot believe his luck as he goes to Wonka’s chocolate factory and experiences some crazy adventures along the way.

Director Luke William says the group is “going all out” for this show to “try and take it to the next level”.

Harrowby Singers Amateur Musical Society are performing Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

He said: “We want it to be one of the best shows people have seen from Harrowby Singers.

“It shows all the hard work that goes into the show. I want to thank all of our volunteers that have helped with the show as well.”

Chairman Len Batey said: “I am so proud of the cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

“We can’t wait for an amazing show week.”

To buy tickets, go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/charlie-and-the-chocolate-factory-harrowby-singers.

Tickets are sold out for Friday and Saturday night, but tickets are still available for Wednesday, Thursday and the Saturday matinee.