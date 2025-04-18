An award-winning theatre group is bringing Broadway magic to a town stage this month with a revival of a golden-age musical comedy.

Grantham Operatic Society will present Kiss Me, Kate at the Guildhall Theatre in Grantham from Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26, featuring four performances including a Saturday matinee.

The production follows a successful West End revival and promises audiences a lively blend of romance, rivalry and humour.

Kiss Me, Kate comes to life at Guildhall Theatre this April. Photo: Grantham Operatic Society

The show, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, is a play within a play. Fred Graham directs, produces and stars in a musical version of Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, opposite his ex-wife, Lilli Vanessi.

Off-stage drama mirrors the on-stage action when Lilli suspects Fred is involved with young starlet Lois Lane.

Meanwhile, Lois is more concerned with Bill, her gambler boyfriend, who lands the cast in trouble with a pair of gangsters chasing an unpaid IOU.

The musical features popular numbers such as Brush Up Your Shakespeare and Too Darn Hot, and is described by the Financial Times as the “ultimate Broadway musical from the golden age”.

Tickets are priced at £17, or £15 for concessions, with a flat rate of £15 for the Saturday matinee.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and up due to some language and adult themes.