A set of homes have had a new roof installed as part of a multi-million pound programme of council house improvements.

The Close in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth has been the latest target of a scheme operated by South Kesteven District Council with works carried out by its contractor, Fosters.

Contractors are replacement roofs on council houses across South Kesteven. Photo: SKDC

Twenty-seven properties on The Close had their roofs replaced. Chimney stacks were also removed as the homes are no longer heated by open fires.

The council says that removing the chimneys will reduce the need for further maintenance.

The roofing contract was awarded in 2024 — and will cost £1.5 million per year for a period of two years, with an option to extend a further two years.

The Close has been subject of roof replacement works. Photo: SKDC

The scheme started in December of 2024 and has so far seen 50 properties re-roofed on Derwent Way, Grantham, 21 in West Street Gardens, Stamford, and seven in West End, Langtoft.

Other properties have been re-roofed in Castle Bytham, Gunby, Dunsby and Ropsley.

The council’s Housing Technical Department determines which properties enter the replacement programme.

Houses in The Close are sporting new roofs. Photo: SKDC

Decisions are typically made where a stock condition survey has been carried out and it has identified that replacement is required or regular repair work has become a feature.

Coun Virginia Moran, SKDC’s portfolio holder for housing, said that when problems are identified at a property officers check the roofs of the same age at other council houses in the vicinity.

“Where problems are identified, or will exist in a short space of time at our other properties, we will try to include these in the replacement programme,” said Coun Moran.

The replacement roofs in The Close. Photo: SKDC

Roof works being carried out in Woolsthorpe by Colsterworth. Photo: SKDC

“It therefore makes sense to arrange to do them all in one go.

“The new roofs at The Close are a great example of how this approach works and they look fantastic.

“This was an area of work that has been overlooked in the past and we are pleased to have been able to fund this important work.

“I would like to personally thank the tenants of these properties for working with us during the disruption and for their very positive feedback.”