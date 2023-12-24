Santa and his elves have been supporting a Rotary Club in the lead up to Christmas.

The annual Santa sleigh, organised by the Long Bennington Rotary Club, has been making its way around Long Bennington and Foston for the last two weeks.

A spokesperson for the Rotary Club said: “This week Santa and his elves have been out spreading goodwill and peace to all.

Santa has been making his way around Long Bennington and Foston.

“Well, perhaps not too much peace with the carols sounding out as the old chap and his helpers have been to every part of Long Bennington and Foston with gifts for the children – and gladness for the grown-ups.”

The Santa sleigh was raising money for local churches, a pre-school group and also the Rotary Club.