A Rotary Club has donated £1,000 to a much needed cause.

The Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club has made the donation to Grantham Foodbank.

In return for their donation, the Rotary Club were invited to the foodbank in Greyfriars to see what the money was spent on.

From left: Sunriser Irvin Metcalfe, foodbank co-ordinator Dorothy Gaughan. Seated - Sunriser Andre, Sunrise President Lez Jones, Sunrisers Praf and Howard.

Lez Jones, president of the Rotary Club, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to be able to assist such an important local community project such as the foodbank that is so essential in helping people of Grantham and to see the project in action is wonderful.”

On the donation, Dorothy Gaughan, co-ordinator of Grantham Foodbank, said: “We are so grateful to accept this donation.

“It will certainly help with the purchase of essential produce for our users and thank the Sunrisers for their generosity and kindness.”