A Rotary Club has made a generous donation to a local hospice.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club has donated £500 worth of towels, toiletries and other essential items to St Barnabas Hospice, based in Grantham.

The donation is a part of an initiative of the Rotary’s district governor’s designated charities for this Rotary year.

Sunrise Rotary Club members with Annie Dowse.

Sunrise president Praful Patel said: “At Grantham Sunrise Rotary, we are dedicated to creating meaningful change within our community.

“One of our recent initiatives focused on providing dignity and comfort to individuals receiving hospice care at home in Grantham.

“These items will directly benefit their vital home assistance services, helping clients maintain dignity and comfort during challenging times.”

Rotary club members handed over the donation to Annie Dowse, of St Barnabas Hospice, who thanked them for their generosity and kindness.