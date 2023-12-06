A Rotary Club has donated £500 to a volunteer service.

The cheque was presented by the Rotary Club of Grantham to the Lincolnshire Emergency Blood Bikes Service.

The money was raised from the 34th Rotary Swimmarathon, held in January of this year.

Another £175 was donated following money that was raised at a bottle stall held in the market.

LEBBS, which started in 2012, provides a free courier service to the NHS.

It transfers items such as blood samples, blood products, x-rays, surgical equipment, pharmaceuticals and much more.

It first started with a once a week run from Grantham to Boston, and it has grown to cover a lot more.

By the end of the Christmas fair on Sunday (December 3), the service had covered 110,669 miles and responded to 1,778 call outs from the NHS.