A teenager with obsessive compulsive disorder has tackled a week-long adventure challenge in the Lake District, thanks to a local rotary group.

Jude Roundtree, from Grantham, joined a group of young people with varying abilities on a residential course run by the Calvert Trust, which specialises in confidence-building outdoor activities.

Jude was sponsored by Grantham Sunrise Rotary, with Rotarian Irvin Metcalf also attending as a team assistant.

Jude taking on the high ropes with the help of the Calvert Trust. Photo: Supplied

The course, based near Keswick, saw participants placed into teams of six or seven, each led by Calvert Trust experts and supported by Rotary volunteers from across the East Midlands.

Jude joined the ‘green team’, which included three boys and four girls.

Activities focused on pushing participants beyond their comfort zones, aiming to build resilience, teamwork and self-belief. Jude took part in several sessions, including a high ropes course.

Jude Roundtree on his way to the Calvert Trust adventures. Photo: Supplied

The Calvert Trust specialises in confidence-building outdoor activities. Photo: Supplied

“One of the rewarding things about Calvert Trust is seeing candidates who think they can’t do something then they see other candidates doing the task in hand and with a little bit of encouragement they end up doing it themselves,” said Irvin.

“This is where we get our reward as Rotarians, seeing the joy of an achievement. The reward is seeing the difference in our candidates’ confidence and abilities as the week progresses.”