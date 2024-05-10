A Rotary Club has celebrated many achievements at an award night.

Eighty-eight members of the Rotary Club of Grantham gathered to wine and dine in a night of celebration, which also included awards for some of its members.

It was also revealed this year’s Swimarathon - which surpassed the £1 million mark in its 35th year - raised over £48,000 for local causes.

Members of other Rotary Clubs gathered together on the night.

President David Burr said: “We welcomed everyone to Woody’s Bar and Restaurant near Ancaster on St George’s Day and thanked them for helping celebrate this exceptional year.”

On the night, a Paul Harris Fellowship was awarded to secretary Karen Cauldwell, and Paul Harris Sapphires were awarded to Barry Phillips and the team behind the Swimarathon, including Peter Chalk, Stephen Short and Roger Blakeman.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham gathered on St George's Day.

Roger Graves (middle) was awarded with a silver carriage clock.

Rotarian Roger Graves, another organiser behind the Swimarathon, was presented with a silver carriage clock.

Rotary club members were also joined by other members of Rotary Clubs including Sleaford, Bourne, Nottingham, Grantham Kesteven, Grantham Sunrise and also the Inner Wheel of Club of Grantham.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham gathered on St George's Day.

Members of the Rotary Club of Grantham gathered on St George's Day.

District governor David Kendrick gave a formal toast to the members of the Rotary Clubs and congratulated them on all the work they do in the community.