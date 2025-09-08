A rotary club has marked nine years of support for a homelessness charity.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary has been helping The Grantham Passage by supplying essential food to people experiencing homelessness in the town, since the club was chartered nine years ago.

Members have contacted The Passage each month to identify its immediate needs, before shopping for and delivering the requested goods.

Grantham Sunrise Rotary member Jenni Cussell, President Praf Patel, and Grantham Passage representative Pat Temple-Fielder. Photo: Supplied

The final delivery of the 2024–25 project took place in July, with members Jenni Cussell and president Praf Patel, handing their delivery to Passage representative Pat Temple-Fielder.

Praf said: “This… is one of our 'hands-on' projects which fulfils a much needed service in Grantham for our homeless people and Grantham Passage is always most appreciative of our help.”