Money raised from a Rotary Club event will help school girls in West Africa.

In July of this year, Long Bennington Rotary Club’s Party in the Park raised over £5,000 for various charities.

The Rotary Club has now been in contact with a school in The Gambia, where they will supply cloth to make girls hygiene garments so they are able to go to school every day.

Norman Bertram, of the Rotary Club, said: “At present they miss at least one week every month because of the lack of protection.

“The result is that they do not have the full benefit of their education.

“At the end of the girls education programme, they will emerge from their school fully equipped and able to make an impact on the economy of their country and lead a fuller life!

“Just another aspect of Rotary that many do not know of.”

