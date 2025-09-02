Pictures have been released of dogs at a puppy breeding business which was subject of an RSPCA Special Operations Unit inquiry.

The four dog breeders involved in the running of Brant Broughton-based ‘Little Rascals’ have been banned from keeping canines for ten years each and handed suspended jail terms after their actions left dogs and puppies suffering physical and mental harm.

Now, the animal charity has released images from the breeding kennels — which was also known as ‘Puppies at Home’ — and expressed its gratitude to the business’ former staff who raised concerns of neglect.

Dogs at Little Rascals, Brant Broughton, were found to be suffering from a range of physical and mental issues. Photo: Supplied

Nearly seven years after the RSPCA’s raid on the premises, directors Edward Swindells, 50, of The Clays, Brant Broughton; Amy Allen, 42, of Jericho Road, Balderton; Bridgett Dickens, 62, of The Clays, Brant Broughton; and Peter Dickens, 67, of Yeadley, Ashbourne, were sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on August 14.

Dickens, Dickens, and Allen each pleaded guilty to two modified charges of failing in their duty as a person responsible for ensuring the welfare of the animals, by failing to provide and suitable environment and veterinary care, and failing to address 84 dogs’ emotional and behavioural needs. All three were given a 14-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, for each offence. These are to be served concurrently, and reflected the guilty pleas.

Bridget Dickens has since lodged an appeal against her sentence.

Four directors of Little Rascals were sentenced for animal welfare failings in August, nearly seven years after the warrant was executed on the premises. Photo; Supplied

Swindells, who licensing application documents showed to be ‘breeding manager’ at the business, was found guilty of multiple offences.

These included causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, which were due to failing to provide veterinary care for eye, ear, skin, and dental conditions, and failing to address emotional and behavioural needs. He was also convicted of breaching his duty as a person responsible for ensuring the welfare of the animals, due to dogs being housed on wood shavings which caused adverse physical effects, and failing to provide veterinary care.

Swindells was given a 20-week custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, for each offence, also to be served concurrently.

All four defendants were also been disqualified from owning, keeping, or dealing in dogs for 10 years, with a minimum of six years before an application can be made for termination, and ordered to pay thousands in costs.

More than 300 dogs and puppies of a variety of breeds were found at the site. Photo: Supplied

The RSPCA stepped in at the site in November 2018, alongside Lincolnshire Police, with a warrant was issued under the Animal Welfare Act 2006, after tip-offs from worried ex-staff earlier that year.

The ex-staff, it explained, sent videos and photographs to back up their complaints about “prolonged neglect” despite repeated warnings from vets about the conditions.

Breeds covered in the offences included cocker spaniels, pugs, French bulldogs, and dachshunds, with more than 300 dogs on site at the time of the raid — with the court hearing that many dogs were suffering from dental disease, mites, infections, and concerning behaviour including fear responses to the kennel staff, and OCD-like compulsions.

After the case, a spokesman for the RSPCA’s Special Operations Unit team, said: “The defendants kept a large number of dogs in terrible living conditions for their own profit. Not surprisingly, many of the pets suffered physical and mental harm as a result. This is unacceptable.

The RSPCA carried out a raid on the breeding business in 2018, after tip-offs from concerned ex-staff. Photo: Supplied

“Luckily, we were able to mount a successful investigation which got them to a safe place, where they could get the veterinary treatment they needed and begin a new life in which they will receive care and respect.

“We are extremely grateful for the former members of staff of this business who kindly and responsibly, came forward with the evidence we needed to bring the ill-treatment of these dogs to an end.”

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard the RSPCA had incurred a more than £105,000 bill as the prosecution in the case, of which only a small fraction will be recovered from Little Rascals’ sentenced directors.