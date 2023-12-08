RSPCA have carried out a raid on a Grantham property.

The raid was carried out in Brittain Drive, Grantham, at around 11am yesterday (Thursday, December 7), and it was said they were then until 4.30pm.

It is believed a dog who was “overweight” and in “terrible condition with open wounds”, said one anonymous witness.

RSPCA have confirmed they were involved with the “rescue of an animal in Grantham”, but could not release any more details.

A spokesperson for RSPCA said: “Unfortunately we are unable to discuss specific cases and what action may have been taken.

“We understand how frustrating that is for animal lovers but releasing information could prejudice a future prosecution or could lead to us being fined.

“We are so grateful to people who report suspected animal suffering to us and we would like to reassure people we will always look into and, if necessary, investigate any complaints made to us about animal welfare.”