Santa Claus, with another Santa Claus, and yet more Santa Clauses, are coming to town for an annual Christmas fundraiser.

Grantham is gearing up for a festive celebration as the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven hosts its annual Santa Fun Run and Walk on Sunday, December 7.

The event will start at 11am from the Wyndham Park Visitor Centre and wind through the scenic Wyndham and Queen Elizabeth Parks.

Santa's at the starting line of the 2024 event.

Participants can choose from a 2.5k route or an extended 5k option. Everyone who completes the run or walk will receive a commemorative Santa Fun Run medal.

Organisers expect a “flurry of red Santas” as runners and walkers of all ages take part in support of charities across Grantham, Lincolnshire, and Nottinghamshire.

Entry costs £14 for adults and those aged over 12, £8 for children aged 5–12, and free for under 5s.

The 2.5k route for the 2025 Santa Fun Run.

Registrants who provide their own Santa suit or fancy dress pay a reduced fee of £9 for adults and £3 for children.

Participants must register in advance to raise sponsorships and collect their Santa suits.

On the day, a short warm-up session hosted by the event’s “Healthy Elf” will take place at 10.45am.

The 5k route for the 2025 Santa Fun Run.

Free parking is available at Wyndham Park, Castlegate, and Welham Street car parks.

Organisers advise attendees to arrive in their Santa suits as there are no covered changing facilities.

Pushchairs are welcome, and children up to eight years must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Water will be available for top-ups, but participants are encouraged to bring their own bottles.

All proceeds benefit charities supported by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven Trust Fund.