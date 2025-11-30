The winner of our Judges’ Prestige Award put his success down to the teams at the heart of his many businesses.

The final award handed out during the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025 was the Judges’ Prestige Award. It is a prize that’s been given out every year for the last 12 years and the recipient’s name is engraved onto it. They get to keep it for a year before it is returned for the next winner.

All the finalists at the awards are eligible and the winner is decided by the panel of judges.

James Laurie - Amberly Ltd, wins the Judges’ Prestige Award. He is pictured with Nigel Rivers, of joint headline sponsor Pentangle Engineering Services at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

This year’s winner was James Laurie, of Amberly Ltd. He was nominated in the Businessperson of the Year category, where he lost out to Nathan Nicholas-Barry, of Nathan’s Kitchen Co, but one of James’ firm’s JRL Brickwork did take home the Business of the Year prize.

On receiving the award, James said it was an honour to see his name alongside Mark Bates, a long-standing Grantham businessman and someone who James personally admires.

“When I saw his name on the trophy, I was really blown away,” said James. “I can’t believe my name is alongside.”

James Laurie, with the Business of the Year prize for JRL Brickwork and the Judges' Prestige Award, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

Amberley Ltd is a construction firm but James also owns Shades Hairdressers and Gentleman Jim’s Retreat, which was a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category.

He said: “Running businesses in Grantham is a wild ride. Some days you feel on top of the world, other days you’re wondering why your phone has melted.

“Luckily, I’m surrounded by teams who make me look ten times more organised, sensible, and professional than I actually am. They basically run around behind me fixing things before anyone realises I’ve made a decision I haven’t thought about properly. If there was an award for “keeping James out of trouble,” they’d win that hands down!”

Nigel Rivers, of Pentangle Engineering Services, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

As well as his teams, he put his success down to the support of his loving family, including his wife Lydia. His sister had even flown from America to be there on the awards night.

He added that the award would encourage him to keep going to achieve even more.

The award was given out by Nigel Rivers, of joint headline sponsor Pentangle Engineering Services.

James Laurie goes to receive the Judges' Prestige Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2025, held at the Arena UK, Allington, Grantham, on November 21, 2025. Photo: Iliffe Media

He said: “It is so difficult to choose just one winner given the breadth of skill and excellence we have seen here tonight and all the judges will vouch for how difficult we found it.”

Nigel said the loyalty James inspires from his staff and the investment he’s given to an array of businesses contributed to choosing him as the winner.