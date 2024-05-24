A long-standing civic society member is one of the first people to receive a national award for her contribution to promoting heritage sites.

Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society, was awarded The Milestone Society’s award yesterday (Thursday, May 23) for an ‘outstanding contribution to preserving and promoting the milestones and other roadside heritage features of the British Isles’.

The award was for Ruth’s research and interpretation work for the Edmund Boulter Mounting Blocks in Gonerby Hill.

Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

“It was an honour to be recognised by The Milestone Society,” said Ruth.

Rob Westlake, chairman of The Milestone Society, said: “The nomination was considered and unanimously approved at our committee meeting in February this year.

Members of the Grantham Civic Society and The Milestone Society at the unveiling of the board in Gonerby Hill.

“I wish to personally congratulate you on this significant contribution to the work of the Milestone Society.”

The mounting block is protected with posts and gravel, and a signboard has also been created by the civic society.

The signboard created by the Grantham Civic Society.

The signboard illustrates the history of the Boulter mounting blocks and of Gonerby Hill Foot.

It was unveiled by Bruce Keith, of the Milestone Society, and blessed by Rev Barbara Manterfield.

Bruce looking at the board created by the Grantham Civic Society.

Ruth (left) with Bruce Keith, of The Milestone Society.

Grantham Civic Society chairman John Manterfiled also congratulated Ruth on her achievement.

Ruth’s research will be published later this year across two articles — one in the Journal of the Society of Lincolnshire’s History and Archaeology and the second in the Journal of The Milestone Society.