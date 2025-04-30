A hairdressing salon has moved to new premises after outgrowing its old location since the previous owner’s son took over.

Shades Hairdressers reopened at 1 Westgate, Grantham, yesterday (Tuesday) after 30 years at its original home in Blue Court.

James Laurie, 44, bought his mother Ann’s salon with friend Ryan Jones three years ago.

James Laurie and mum Ann (far right) with the rest of the team at the opening of Shades on Tuesday. Photo: Daniel Jaines

Ann, who had already been semi-retired and had moved to Cyprus 11 years ago, had previously left the day-to-day running to trusted staff, popping back every now and then to check in on things.

Since taking it over, however, James — who has several other businesses in the town, including JRL Brickwork and Gentleman Jim’s Retreat — has grown it from two stylists to eight, including an apprentice.

“When we took it over there were two stylists and we were happy around the corner at the smaller shop, but as time went on it became a bit of a challenge to grow the business and prove to my mum what I could do,” said James.

Mum Ann Laurie (right) cuts the ribbon to open the new business location. Photo: Daniel Jaines

“This move is all about our loyal clients. Their continued support means everything to us, and we’re making this change to give them an even better experience.”

The new salon offers 10 styling stations and additional wash stations to improve comfort and reduce waiting times.

A ground floor toilet also makes the venue more accessible than the previous Blue Court site, where facilities were on the third floor.

Ann said she was proud of his achievements, and now enjoyed a life of “ladies that lunch” since her retirement.

She praised the “fantastic” girls who had kept the salon running over the years, including manager Leanne.

“I’m so proud of James,” she said.

“After 30 years of working in a salon, I never thought I could be a lady that lunches – but actually now I can.”

She occasionally visits to maintain relationships with long-time clients.

Shades originally started out in Welby Street around 50 years ago and previously belonged to Marie Temple before Ann bought the business.