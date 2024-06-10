Salon staff are celebrating their award win.

Staff from Scots Hair Design in Grantham won Best Fashion Salon in the UK at the Salon Business Awards last Monday (June 3) in London.

The salon was nominated for two other awards, including Best Education and Best Salon Team.

On their win, a spokesperson for Scots Hair Design took to their social media and said: “This award is for forward thinking and fashion led salon, making sure as a salon we always stay on top of emerging trends and looks.

“So delighted about this and have to say that Claire and Declan who represented the salon at the awards.”

Celebrity hairdresser Andrew Barton joined SBAwards founder Joanne Charlton onstage to recognise the salons and stylists from across the country on the night.

Andrew said: “It absolutely delights me to see salon businesses celebrate and acknowledge so much achievement across all spectrums of the hairdressing industry from creative, to business, and particularly their efforts focused around sustainability.”

Joanne said: “The SBAwards grand final always brings people together with a great atmosphere, lots of networking and recognition of talent.

“We were proud and thankful to our sponsors Authentic Beauty Concept, STMNT, iSalon, Indola and Remi Cachet, who helped make it possible to honour the winners who represent everything that’s great about our industry - dedication, hard work, creativity and togetherness.”