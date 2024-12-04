Families will be able to rave together ahead of the festive season.

The Grantham Events Company is holding its second rave on Saturday (December 7) from 3.30pm until 6pm at Grantham College Refectory in Stonebridge Road.

The company held its first rave in October and it proved popular with local families.

Ravers came together for the previous event. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Organiser Dom Degnan said: “The next rave will be similar to the previous one, however we have taken on board some of the feedback from the first rave.

“So we will implement some changes and add extra interaction to ensure the next rave and our future raves are more exciting every time.

“The raves are a safe space and a perfect chance for families to get a club experience to rave together!

“As it is December, we may add in one or two Christmas-themed remixes too!”

Santa will also make an appearance at the family rave.

From any money raised at the rave, a percentage will also be donated to Friends of Sandon and Ambergate (FOSA), as part of the Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship.

Tickets are available from https://tinyurl.com/family-rave.

Grantham Events Company will also be holding a rave at Newark Town Hall on Saturday, February 15, and hope to hold one in Stamford next year.