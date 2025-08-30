Residents are invited to celebrate Friendship Month with a special fundraising afternoon tea hosted by Oddfellows.

The Grantham branch event is at St Barnabas Wellbeing Centre, Barrowby Road, on Wednesday, September 3, at 1pm.

Tickets cost £5, with proceeds from raffle prizes going to the Wellbeing Centre and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Make new friends and support local charities at Oddfellows tea. Image: Supplied

The Grantham Oddfellows, a not-for-profit society with about 50 members, hope to encourage people to overcome self-doubt and discover the benefits of joining a supportive group.

Social organiser Karen Pye-Smith said: “Trying new activities inevitably puts us in situations where we might feel uncomfortable or a little out of place – but that’s all part of the experience.

“People who try us always leave saying they wish they hadn’t worried so much and they were pleased they came along.”

She added that participating in shared experiences can boost mood, build social confidence and keep the mind and body active.

“When you create a new circle of friends, you’re also creating a supportive network for when you might need a helping hand,” she said.

The Oddfellows have celebrated Friendship Month since 2010, hosting taster events across the country to promote community connections and wellbeing.

The Grantham branch holds about 60 online social events each month on Zoom, free to all.

Longstanding member Sue Whitworth said: “You find out so many interesting things and have stories to share afterwards. It lifts your spirits. If you’re nervous, don’t be.

“We’ve all been there and understand how nerve-wracking it can feel. Give the event host a call beforehand and then that’s one new friend you’ve made already.”

Residents interested in attending the afternoon tea or learning more about Grantham Oddfellows’ activities can email Karen Pye-Smith at karen.pye-smith@oddfellows.co.uk, call 07921 821866, or visit www.friendshipmonth.com.