An array of colourful characters have brightened up a village during its first scarecrow festival.

More than 100 votes were cast to determine the village’s favourite scarecrow, from more than 24 created by residents for the competition.

In a bid to bolster community spirit and help keep the hall going, Dry Doddington village hall’s new committee held the village’s first scarecrow trail and competition last week.

A total of 24 entrants created a variety of colourful and humorous scarecrows to decorate the village — some making more than one.

The display included everything from jockeys, farmers, workmen, witches, Olympians and brides, and visitors were able to cast a vote for their favourite of the straw characters at the village hall.

128 votes were cast at the village hall’s Saturday afternoon community café, and the winner was scarecrow number seven — a witch.

Ina West with her scarecrow at the Dry Doddington Scarecrow trail.

Brian Beddows, chairman of Dry Doddington Village Hall, said: “We were very busy on Saturday.

Lorraine Yates with her grand daughter Poppy Kent with their scarecrow at the Dry Doddington Scarecrow trail.

“I thought it was really, really good. It’s the first time we’ve done this and I think we plan to make it a village tradition.”