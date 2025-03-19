Young pupils have restored a historic school bell after months of fundraising.

The initiative at Marston Thorold’s Charity CE Primary School, near Grantham, began during the school’s Local History Week in January, when the school council set a target to restore the long-silent bell.

Raffles, handmade crafts and bake sales raised over £725, with fundraising continuing for maintenance.

Marston Thorold’s Church of England Primary School executive headteacher Elaine Bedford with pupils ringing the newly-reinstated bell. Photo: supplied

Donations from past pupils and villagers helped complete the final amount needed for the project.

The restored bell was rung for the first time on Friday last week (March 14) with a special ceremony.

Parents, children and villagers gathered for the event, which featured a blessing from the Reverend Sara Davies and performances from the school’s choir.

The honour of ringing the bell first was given to two children from Otters Class, chosen at random.

"The bell rings at 8.45am, giving pupils five minutes before the gate closes. Two Upper School pupils ring it daily.

Executive headteacher Elaine Bedford said: “We are delighted with the way this project has captured the interest of the school, parents and local community—the support has been amazing.

“The children are thrilled that we are now able to ring the bell and reinstate this important part of our school heritage.”

Fundraising will continue for its upkeep.