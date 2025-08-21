Pupils at West Grantham Secondary Academy collected their GCSE results today and received amazing results across a raft of subject areas.

Among notable successes, Annabel Dawson received 9s in biology, chemistry, English language, physics, English literature and religious studies, and 8s in geography and maths.

Annabel Dawson, Peach Khemsiri and Grace Ejiranti. Photo supplied

Annabel stated that she is delighted with her results and is going to complete A-levels in geography, maths and sociology before pursuing a career in teaching.

Assistant principal Stevie Thornton said “I am delighted with the results achieved by our students in theology, underpinning the school’s commitment to its Christian ethos.

“It is also wonderful to see our students being so prepared, through their studies, for life in the wider world.”

Cole Green-Rowland also did exceptionally well, achieving 6s and 7s across all subjects and an L2 merit in engineering.

Cole Green-Rowland. Photo supplied

Cole is excited to be going on to an engineering apprenticeship at BGB Engineering, a local firm that champions future engineers.

Kacey Haynes is delighted to have received strong results in all subjects, including 7s in English language and theology.

Kacey Haynes. Photo supplied

Kacey is going to study A-levels in criminology, psychology and law.

She aims to further her educational career at university where she plans to study criminology.

Assistant principal Tom Butt said “I am beyond pleased with the science results this year.

“The hard work and determination of our students has really paid off and we are overjoyed with our best ever science results, across all three sciences.”

Executive principal Clare Barber said “We couldn’t be prouder of our students today and we are celebrating our highest ever attainment figure in the school’s history.

“The academy is delighted to have delivered outstanding results in theology, philosophy and ethics, English and maths.

“We are also proud to be placing our first two apprenticeship students with BGB and Pentangle Engineering, as a direct result of our ongoing academic partnership with local companies.

“Once again, we are immensely proud of all of our students and the hard work and commitment they have shown throughout their time with us at West Grantham.

“We are thrilled to celebrate with them, and also wish to thank the continued support of our wonderful parents and carers.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank our dedicated staff teams who have supported students so well throughout, and to pass on my congratulations to all our students; we can’t wait to hear about your future successes.”