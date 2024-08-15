A school is celebrating its best ever A-level results in recent years.

More than three-quarters of the exams entered by 153 pupils at The King’s School in Grantham achieved A*, A or B grades, with 10 of those students achieving the grades they need to go to Oxford or Cambridge.

Fifty-percent of the exams also resulted in A* or A grades, which is 10% higher than last year.

Pupils from The King's School in Grantham celebrate their A-level results.

Seventeen pupils received all A* grades and 49 achieved three A grades or better.

Headmaster Simon Pickett said the results were the best in “recent history”.

He added: “The students have worked exceptionally hard over the last two years and thoroughly deserve the remarkable results they have achieved.

“We are very proud of them and I want to thank the staff and parents for their dedication and commitment to supporting the students.

“It’s an incredible set of results for the school, and I am delighted to see so many students get the grades they need to go to university and higher-level apprenticeships.

“We wish all of the students the greatest success and I am confident they will go on to make a significant difference in the world.”

The overall pass rate was 99.8% and pupils achieving grades of C or above were 94%.