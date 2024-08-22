A school is celebrating a historic milestone on GCSE results day.

The first ever boys at Walton Academy in Grantham have received their GCSE results today (Thursday), alongside the many other pupils celebrating their achievements.

Previously as an all-girls school, Walton only offered education to boys in sixth form.

Archie Eagle

Principal Jess Leonard said: “We are incredibly proud of all our students at Walton Academy, especially as we mark this historic occasion of welcoming our first cohort of boys receiving their GCSE results.

“Their hard work and dedication, alongside that of our staff, is a testament to the inclusive and supportive environment we strive to create for every student.

“We cannot wait to welcome back those students joining us for their post-16 studies, and for those leaving us today, we wish them every success and happiness for their futures.”

One pupil celebrating is Archie Eagle, who received three grade 9s, two grade 8s and a distinction in sports science.

Archie said: “I'm really happy with my GCSE results! I’m pleased to have received the grades I needed to continue studying at Walton post-16. It’s a dream come true, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Oliver Millard

Another pupil celebrating their results is Oliver Millard, who achieved two grade 9s in maths and further maths, a grade 8 in history and three grade 7s in geography, physics and chemistry.

Oliver will continue his studies at Walton to study A-level English, history, maths and further maths.

He said: “It's great because I know I’m on track to do exactly what I want to do. I'm very happy with my results!"

Delighted with his results and also returning to Walton post-16 is Charlie Tuck, who received one grade 9, three grade 8s and a distinction in music.

Charlie Tuck

Charlie said: “It’s hard to put into words, but I did better than I ever expected!

“The teachers were fantastic, and I’m so grateful for their support. I couldn’t have done it without them."

Abigail Foote received three grade 9s, a grade 8 in photography, a grade 8 and 7 in combined science, and a distinction in health and social care.

Abigail Foote

She said: “I'm so happy and relieved that the wait is over! It feels great to finally have my results.”

Destiny Ogbeta achieved one grade 9 in English literature, two grade 8s in English language and religious studies, and four grade 7s in combined science, maths and history. She will study at Walton post-16.

Destiny Ogbeta

On receiving her results, Destiny said: “I'm really excited about my results! I can’t wait to start at Walton post-16 and see what’s next."