School children enjoyed a day trip out to an estate home.

Pupils from Dudley House School in Grantham paid a visit to Belton House in June, with the “exciting journey” beginning on a double decker bus.

After they arrived, the children and staff headed to the gardens for some pond dipping and a paddle along the stream.

Smiley faces at Belton House.

A school spokesperson said: “The children showed great enthusiasm and curiosity, especially during the pond dipping in the Mirror Pond.

“Exploring the house itself was a real treat, and the children were particularly captivated by the library and the six-toed man in the wallpaper of the Chinese bedroom!

A walk around the Belton House gardens.

The children found some wildlife after pond dipping.

“The perfect weather allowed us to enjoy lunch alfresco, followed by developing our physical skills in the adventure playground.

“Throughout the day, the children's behaviour was impeccable, and we are incredibly proud of each and every one of them.”

A look inside Belton House.

The children got the chance to play in the playground.

The children found some wildlife after pond dipping.

The children got the chance to play in the playground.

Dudley House School staff wanted to thank Belton House for making the trip a “special and fun learning experience” for the children.