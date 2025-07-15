An empty pub could be taken over by a school and used as a sixth form centre and office space.

The King’s School in Grantham has applied for planning permission to convert the former Five Bells premises in Brook Street into educational facilities.

A letter submitted to the planning committee at South Kesteven District Council outlines how the building would be used.

The former Five Bells premises in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

It would provide a dedicated sixth form centre for pupils in Years 12 and 13 with flexible teaching spaces and facilities for pastoral care.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

The building could include classrooms, independent study areas, a common room, computer suite and meeting rooms. There is also the possibility of it being available for community use for events such as evening lectures and parents’ meetings.

The pub was placed on the market in January for £250,000. Its former owner and landlord Ed Clarke took over the building in 2006 but the pub closed in 2022.

The three-storey building includes a living room, kitchen and shower room on the first floor and a second living space on the top floor. An outbuilding has been converted into four individual rooms with ensuite facilities.

Last year South Kesteven District Council rejected plans to convert the pub into a house of multiple occupancy for up to 12 people because of the loss of a community space.

The council is yet to make a decision on the school’s application (number S25/1048).