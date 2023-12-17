A primary school entertained some care home residents earlier this week.

Children from St Sebastian’s Primary School, in Great Gonerby, visited Gregory House, in Grantham, on Thursday (December 14).

A spokesperson for the school said: “This has become somewhat an annual tradition enjoyed by both children and residents.

St Sebastian's Primary School children performed for Gregory House Care Home residents.

“The choir sang a range of Christmas songs for the residents to enjoy, from traditional carols to some more modern tunes!

“It was lovely for the children to be able to spread some joy and cheer this Christmas time.”