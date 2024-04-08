Two school friends have raised over £400 for a foodbank.

West Grantham Academy students Aliona Fardell and Lennon Walker, both 12, held a book n’ bake sale last Tuesday (April 2) and raised £455.86 for Grantham Foodbank.

On Friday (April 5) the pair bought essential items and delivered these to the foodbank, alongside £130 in cash.

Lennon and Aliona at the book n' bake sale.

Aliona’s mum Nicola said: “They had planned and prepared everything themselves and the sale was a huge success.

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up for The Briefing

“This is not their first time setting up fundraising stalls and they continue to be passionate about helping others.”

The book n' bake sale raised over £400.

The book n' bake sale raised over £400.

After realising there were some families in the community who may not be able to afford food, they decided to hold a book n’ bake sale.

Dorothy Gaughan, co-ordinator at the foodbank, thanked the pair for their efforts.

Lennon Walker (left) and Aliona Fardell (right).

Aliona and Lennon buying the goods for the foodbank.

She said: “Thank you so so much for thinking of us, it is people like yourselves that help us support people in crisis.

Aliona (right) and Lennon (left) with Dorothy Gaughan (middle).

The pair at the foodbank.

“A very big thank you from all of us here at the Grantham Foodbank.”