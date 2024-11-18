A schoolgirl has raised over £400 for charity with her bake sale.

Nancy Atter, 10, sold her baked goods on Friday (November 15) at St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Grantham, and raised the money for Children in Need.

Nancy has been holding a bake sale for the last four years for Children in Need and has raised over £650.

Her mum Victoria Bremner said: “Last year, she raised £250 and she was adamant she wanted to beat her total, beat it she did!

“I couldn’t be more proud of her. Her two best friends, Inga and Jess, helped her to run the stall and some of her school friends also donated cakes to the stall.

“She’d like to thank everyone who donated, all of the families at St Mary’s school, her friends and family, and Alastair Hawken at Hawken’s Gingerbread for his very generous donation!”