A proud school that had faced the prospect of losing its ‘good’ rating is now celebrating after impressing inspectors enough to keep its grade.

After an ungraded visit to Cliffedale Primary School in Grantham in November 2022, the Ofsted inspectors warned that ‘the evidence gathered suggests that the inspection grade might not be as high if a graded inspection were carried out now’.

However, during the revisit in early February, inspectors rated the school as ‘good’ across all criteria.

Cliffedale Primary School. | Image: Google Streetview

The report – following an inspection on February 6 and 7 – praises the school's commitment to quality education and a positive learning environment.

Headteacher David Johnson expressed his delight, stating the school surpassed its improvement targets set after the previous November 2022 inspection.

"We would like to thank our children, who behaved brilliantly throughout the inspection process, sharing their knowledge, ideas, and thoughts with such detail and positivity when discussing their learning with inspectors," he said.

"Our children are amazing and credit to all their parents. We have a lovely, welcoming, and nurturing environment at Cliffedale, created by everyone working together.

"The collective enthusiasm and joy of learning that both the children and adults have each day in our school are clear for all to see, summarised wonderfully when a pupil told inspectors: ‘Cliffedale is a really positive place that makes us want to do our best’. This is something that we should all be incredibly proud of."

The report commended Cliffedale for fostering strong positive relationships between staff and students, alongside its inclusive educational approach.

One standout feature highlighted in the report was the school's emphasis on early years education.

Inspectors noted children at Cliffedale receive a nurturing environment, setting them on a path for academic success.

Additionally, the curriculum – developed since the last inspection – ensures pupils learn logically across all subjects.

Cliffedale's commitment to literacy was also praised – with pupils becoming avid readers and immersed in books – and the leadership was lauded for its ambition and efficiency.

The report highlighted the clear direction provided by the top team, contributing to a positive school culture and high staff morale.

Cliffedale plans to build on its success by addressing areas for improvement identified in the inspection.

These include refining assessment techniques and adapting resources to ensure a secure understanding of key knowledge among students.

The school also plans to improve communication with parents based on their feedback.