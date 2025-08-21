Excellent attendance and hard work has paid off for an academy’s pupils as they pick up their GCSE results.

There’s cause for celebration at the Priory Belvoir Academy, Bottesford, as pupils continued the trend of excellent examination results at the school.

Headteacher Levon Newton said: “We are incredibly proud of our year 11 students who deserve this success based on excellent attendance and hard work, alongside the first class support and commitment of the staff at the school.”

GCSE pupils Charlotte W, Hannah D, Jess Y, Jess H, and Eleonor G. Photo: Supplied

Among those who secured top grades were Charlotte W with one 9, four 8s, and four 7s; Hannah D, who earned three 9s, three 8s, and three 7s; Jess Y, with one 9, two 8s, three 7s, one 6, and two 5s; Jess H, who scored one 9, four 8s, three 7s, and one 6; Eleonor G, with one 9, seven 8s, and one 7.

GCSE pupils Nico F, Arthur T, and Isaac S. Photo: Supplied

Nico F’s results were three 7s, two 6s, two 5s, and two 4s; while Arthur T has three 8s, three 7s, and three 6s; and Isaac S took home two 8s, two 7s, three 6s, and two 5s.