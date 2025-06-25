Lincolnshire pupils have become Guinness World Record holders after joining a record cricket lesson at Lord’s.

Isaac Newton Primary School in Grantham represented Lincolnshire at Chance to Shine’s 20th anniversary in London on June 23.

The national event aimed to break the record for the largest cricket lesson held at a single venue, with all children being taught by just one coach.

Isaac Newton pupils represented Lincolnshire in a record-breaking lesson at Lord’s. Photo: Supplied

A total of 943 children took part – smashing the previous record of 650.

Pupils spent over 30 minutes on the pitch practising catches as part of the successful record attempt.

Headteacher David Milner praised the pupils' behaviour and enthusiasm.

The children took to the Lord’s pitch as part of the record-breaking cricket lesson. Photo: Supplied

“What a fantastic opportunity for our children. They were incredible all day, showcasing our school values of kindness, pride, responsibility, resilience and respect at all times,” he said.

“We had some lovely comments from members of the public, Chance to Shine officials and Lord’s staff, complimenting our children on their behaviour and attitude.

“We hope this will be a day the children will look back on in years to come – a story to tell their families, that they played cricket at Lord’s!”

A moment to remember – Isaac Newton pupil featured on the Lord’s big screen. Photo: Supplied

Isaac Newton pupils practise catching skills during the Guinness World Record attempt. Photo: Supplied

The trip was arranged by Lincolnshire Cricket.