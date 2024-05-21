A primary school has teamed up with a church to plant seeds.

Harlaxton C of E Primary School’s Eco Council planted the seeds, which were donated to all schools following King Charles III’s coronation, in the Harlaxton churchyard.

A spokesperson for the school said: “Harlaxton Primary Eco Council decided that they would love to share the beauty of these seeds with the community.

“We spoke to Barbara Lawry at the church, and she helped us to plant the seeds.

“Barbara and the children used a wonderful way of planting using a bamboo cane to make the hole, then after the seeds had been planted, they all got to jump on the area before topping it with leaf mould and dried grass.

Smiley pupils planting the seeds.

Pupils hard at work.

“The Eco council can’t wait to visit again to see the area grow and attract wildlife and hope the village gets to enjoy the area as well.”