School children have learnt about different cultures.

On Tuesday (May 21), pupils from Dudley House School in Grantham celebrated Culture Day by learning about cultures from across the world.

Headteacher Jenny Johnson said: “We are fortunate to have such a culturally diverse school where children happily learn and share together, a school family where every child is warmly welcomed and nurtured so they thrive.”

During the morning, each class produced artwork inspired by artists or the culture of a certain social demographic.

Class 1 focused on Maori art and learnt how to dance the Haka, native to New Zealand.

Class 3 researched Serbia, Morocco and Spain, while getting more of an insight into Spanish artists.

Many activities were held across the day for the children.

The class also produced a Cubist piece, inspired by Pablo Picasso.

Class 4 studied North America, Malaysia and Brazil by looking at artist Romero Britto and his pop art.

After lunch the children came together to speak about the diverse community within the school.