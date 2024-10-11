School pupils have spent a day learning about democracy.

Pupils at Colsterworth Primary School got the opportunity to vote at a polling station yesterday (Thursday, October 10) on their democracy day.

The children also learnt about the democratic election process, and the value of having their voices heard.

A keen voter on democracy day at Colsterworth Primary School.

Sarah Croxall, student council lead, said: “Every year the children who want to stand for council, confidently put themselves forward.

“It is wonderful to see the children’s enthusiasm for this important democratic process, which they take very seriously.

“It gives me great pride to see how respectful all the children are to see their democratic right put into practice and the rights of every child in school to have a voice is relevant.

“It is a skill that they will use in their future lives.”

Democracy day started off with a collective worship about the value of democracy.

Throughout the week, hustings were held in each class for the student council. Votes were counted up yesterday and the results were announced in a special ceremony.