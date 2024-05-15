School pupils have raised over £1,000 after they completed a sponsored read.

Robert Miles Infant School in Bingham raised £1,600 after the children took a different approach to World Book Day back in March.

Key Stage One lead Rosie Pilborough bought Toniebox headphones, a musical storybox that brings children’s favourite characters to life.

The children with their Tonieboxes.

She said: “When researching what to purchase for the school I came across Tonieboxes. "There is an abundance of research highlighting the importance of children having opportunities to listen to storytelling and other audio in a multitude of ways.

"I am so pleased that we've been able to provide our children with a valuable resource which increases their vocabulary, develops their comprehension and contributes to instilling a love of reading.

"This links to one of our whole school promises which is 'reading at the heart of everything we do’.”

Children from Robert Miles Infant School in Bingham raised over £1,000.

Tonieboxes are said to boost children’s speech, cognitive development and advance language learning.

The school’s decision to invest in the technology is to encourage the pupils to use their imaginations.

Theo, 6, said: “I like the Gruffalo because it's my favourite TV programme and now I can listen to it. They have jokes on them too and they are so funny.”

Rosie, 7, also said: “I like how there are stories and songs on them, and you can tap the box to change the track.”

Headteacher Kelly Ryan said: “For the past few years, the children have taken part in a sponsored read every March to coincide with World Book Day.

"Each year, we have been amazed at the effort our children and their families have made to support the school and this year the children raised an impressive £1,601.59 in total.

"We usually spend the money on books and so it’s great to be able to invest in something a bit different that will still contribute to the school’s quality of provision.

"On behalf of the school, I would like to say a huge thank you to all our families for such a successful fundraising effort.”