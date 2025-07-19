Two young brothers have braved bare legs for an entire academic year, to raise money for their school.

Liam Boby, 10, and Billy-Jay Boby, nine, who are pupils at Long Bennington CE Academy, have worn shorts to school everyday for the past year.

Their ‘sponsored shorts’ challenge raised a total of £375 for the academy, and provided a great boost for its play equipment and educational aids.

Liam and Billy-Jay Boby. Image: Supplied.

Liam and Billy-Jay’s mum, Heidi Boby, said: “They have both always loved fundraising and they decided to do this as a challenge for themselves to see if they could brave the winter in shorts, and thought it would be a good idea to fundraise at the same time for their school.

“Liam and Billy-Jay have two sisters — one already attends the school and they wanted to get something for their youngest sister’s year group who will be starting in September.”

Liam and Billy-Jay Boby's fundraiser. Image: Supplied.

The money has funded a play kitchen and shop, with wooden food and accessories for the school’s reception class, as well as seven globes to help pupils learn, and two sets of microphones and speakers for public speaking.

“We had a really cold winter so there was days the boys went to school in shorts and wellies in the snow. They did so well — I was wrapped up with layers on and there was them with bare legs,” Heidi added.

“They collected sponsors by going around the village knocking on doors of family and friends with a poster and form, getting me to post on social media, and advertising it on the school news letter.

“We are very proud of the boys for their determination to complete this.”

David Nicholson, headteacher of the school, said: “It’s lovely that our school and community means so much to our caring pupils.

“Our school vision is to ‘bring kindness, joy and integrity in all that we do’, and these pupils have shown this in abundance. We are so proud of them.

“Their fundraising efforts have helped us to supplement our provision with some fantastic additional toys and resources — chosen by Liam and Billy-Jay — for children across the school to enjoy.”