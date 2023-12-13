Staff at a primary school are celebrating an improved Ofsted rating following a two-day inspection.

South Witham Academy has been graded ‘good’ in all areas, having had a ‘requires improvement’ status since 2019.

Headteacher Andrew Atter said: “This is a fantastic report for our school and community and it is testament to the hard work and dedication from our staff, parents and carers and most of all, our wonderful children who push themselves and make us proud every day.

South Witham Academy is celebrating its latest Ofsted inspection grade.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort in re-shaping the curriculum, particularly in reading, so it was pleasing to have this praised by the inspectors.”

The school’s Early Years curriculum was also praised for allowing children to build on their knowledge, preparing them for the next stage of learning.

Pupils were said to be friendly and although most behave well, some poor behaviour was identified during lessons.

To improve their rating towards ‘outstanding’, Ofsted said staff need to check what children have learned before moving them on, and should better demonstrate their expectations of good behaviour.