A school is working hard to try and secure an eco award.

The Sandon School, a Grantham Additional Needs Fellowship school, has many initiatives in place to make it an eco-friendly establishment.

One of these initiatives involved a Christmas twist, with it being suggested to staff to reuse and recycle items to wrap their secret Santa gifts.

Staff members with some of their Secret Santa gifts.

Lisa Freestone, governor at the school, recently observed the school’s eco club and its lead Vicki Shores.

Lisa said: “I was extremely impressed and all involved were exceptionally respectful to each other.

Staff were asked to use recycle items to wrap their secret Santa gifts.

“Vicki Shores is an outstanding Eco club lead, a subject she is very passionate about.

“All students were involved and asked to contribute to the meeting. The level of understanding was considered when asking questions.

“To aid communication, PECS symbols, iPads and other forms of communication aids were used to facilitate responses from students.

“Additionally, I had a walk around school visiting some of the classes and engaging with students and staff and discussing their eco concerns and suggestions.”

Other initiatives suggested by the school included one class suggesting a battery bin, food bin, bug houses and hedgehog hotel.

Another class suggested recycling cups, energy saving light bulbs and signage for example saying to turn off lights.