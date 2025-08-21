A headteacher has spoken of her pride at seeing ‘happy young people’ getting GCSE results at her school.

Rachel Wyles said the grades at Priory Ruskin Academy had brought ‘a fantastic atmosphere’ to the Grantham school, adding: “I am delighted to see so many happy young people celebrating their results that will help them secure their future destinations.

“These results are a testament to the pupils’ determination, resilience, and ambition, as well as the dedication and support of our exceptional staff. We are incredibly proud of all they have achieved.

Happy times for these pupils at Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham. Photo: Submitted

“We are already looking forward to welcoming many of the Year 11 pupils into the sixth form in September and continuing to support them on the next stage of their educational journey.”

To see how other schools have done, click here.

The boys did well at Priory Ruskin Academy in Grantham. Photo: Submitted

The girls at Priory Ruskin were please to have done well. Photo: Submitted

A proud moment. Photo: Submitted

Show them how proud you are by placing an announcement. Email familynotices@iliffemedia.co.uk