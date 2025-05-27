A primary school has raised £10,000 to improve outdoor learning for its youngest pupils thanks to a generous final donation from a community group.

The Grantham Lions’ £1,000 donation to Isaac Newton Primary School, in Dysart Road, will help to complete its year-long fundraising drive for a new outdoor classroom for Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) children.

The school’s project aims to provide a covered seating area that will allow 4- to 6-year-olds to learn and play in all weather conditions, helping to develop their social skills, independence and self-confidence.

Isaac Newton Primary School Early Years staff and pupils pictured with CIT’s Early Years lead Gayle Ellis, Grantham Lions members John Dickinson and Karen Morrell, and headteacher David Milner. Photo: supplied.

David Milner, headteacher, said the donation made a vital difference: “Huge thanks to the Grantham Lions for such a generous donation.

“This will allow all weather outdoor learning which until now has not been possible.”

The school raised funds through community donations and initiatives including the Tesco ‘Blue Tokens Scheme’, Asda ‘Cash for Schools’, and the Rotary Swimarathon. Pupils and staff also held their own events to support the cause.

Grantham Lions member John Dickinson said: “Grantham Lions are happy to have supported the school with their fundraising and see them reach their target.

“The enthusiasm for this project was very evident yesterday during our visit and will clearly benefit the children's first education steps in supporting their transition into primary school learning.

“Children are our future, so it was our pleasure to support Isaac Newton School with this project.”

Construction work has already begun and an official opening is planned before the summer holidays.

Isaac Newton Primary School is part of CIT Academies, a multi-academy trust focused on inclusive education.