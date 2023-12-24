School pupils handed out Christmas cards to village residents on their last day of school.

Before they broke up for Christmas, Year 6 children at Barkston and Syston C of E Primary School delivered handmade cards, mince pies and also sang Christmas songs to Barkston residents.

Headteacher Rebecca Lyon said: “The children at Barkston and Syston CE Primary School are intrinsically motivated by our school vision and this was a wonderful way to be able to extend that beyond our school gates whilst spreading some Christmas cheer around the village.”

Barkston and Syston Primary School children with Christmas cards and mince pies on their last day of school.

The children enjoyed singing to the residents and “spreading Christmas cheer”.