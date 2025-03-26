Buckminster Primary School in Grantham has ‘fun-filled day’ on Comic Relief day
School children took part in a fun-filled day of activities to raise money for charity.
Children and staff at Buckminster Primary School in Grantham raised more than £65 for Comic Relief last Friday (March 21).
The children dressed up, enjoyed some Red Nose Day-themed cupcakes and also took part in the Make Buckminster Laugh show.
A school spokesperson said: “The children were brilliant in performing a variety of acts to the whole school, including telling jokes, sharing poems, acting out comical sketches and singing, all with the aim of making their friends laugh.
“The children then entertained with a hilarious version of The Great British Bake Off, performed by the teachers.
“This was followed by a quiz with Mrs Orridge, where correct answers by the children resulted in staff getting a fresh cream pie in the face”
“This was the highlight of the children’s day!”